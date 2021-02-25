News / Metro

Driver in court over 2019 fatal accident

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:14 UTC+8, 2021-02-25       0
Shanghai court hears how five people died after Chen Liwei sped off following a minor collision before crashing into several vehicles and pedestrians.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:14 UTC+8, 2021-02-25       0
Driver in court over 2019 fatal accident
Ti Gong

Driver Chen Liwei appears at Shanghai No. 2 Intermediate People's Court on Thursday. 

A court hearing about a 2019 traffic accident in which five people died was held on Thursday, with a driver prosecuted for endangering public security by dangerous means.

The father of 34-year-old Wu, one of the victims, said there had been no apology from the driver’s family.

“My son’s death is too much for us and the 3-year-old grandson,” he said.

On the morning of October 24, 63-year-old Chen Liwei was driving his daughter-in-law’s car when he was in a slight collision with an electric vehicle in Putuo District at a speed of around 36 kilometers per hour, Shanghai No. 2 Intermediate People’s Court said.

Chen then accelerated and ran a stop light, reaching a speed of 121 kph. After hitting a car and a bike near the intersection of Daduhe and Nujiang roads near Changfeng Park, he picked up speed to 161kph and collided with nine pedestrians, two cars and two electric vehicles. 

When Chen finally stopped he was arrested by police.

One person died at the scene while four others died in hospital. Seven people were injured. 

Prosecutors said Chen should be punished severely because he had committed the crime within five years of his release from a prison sentence. 

Over 30 family members of the victims attended the hearing. The court said its judgment will be announced soon. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     