1 new imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The new patient is a Slovak who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 13.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,423 imported cases, 1,377 have been discharged upon recovery and 46 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 357 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.