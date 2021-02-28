News / Metro

City parks celebrate Spring with exhibitions and activities

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:19 UTC+8, 2021-02-28       0
With flowers in full bloom amid gentle breezes, parks in the city will host diversified activities in March to celebrate the beautiful spring landscape.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:19 UTC+8, 2021-02-28       0
City parks celebrate Spring with exhibitions and activities
Hu Min / SHINE

People enjoy a cherry blossom landscape at Chenshan Botanical Garden. 

With flowers in full bloom amid gentle breezes, parks in the city will host diversified activities in March to celebrate the beautiful spring landscape, the city's greenery authorities said on Sunday.

A haipai or Shanghai-style cheongsam show will be staged at the Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District on March 13, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

It will take place at the cherry blossom avenue of the park, presenting a dreamlike scene amid blooming pink cherry trees.

On March 3, the 2021 Shanghai International Natural Science Illustration Exhibition will kick off at the park. It will feature 60 orchid paintings by Belgian painter Elisa Klopfenstein and about 50 painting works with the theme of plants and animals by artists from China, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Photography and plant science popularization activities as well as a cherry blossom bazaar will be hosted at the park on March 27 and 28.

The Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District will host gardening and tree adoption activities to mark the Arbor Day on March 12.

At Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District, a peony garden will open on March 5. A lecture about fragrant herbs will be held on March 6. Visitors are also invited to capture the magic of nature through drawing on March 14.

A flower arrangement art exhibition with fruits and vegetables will run between March 5 and 15 at Shanghai Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area.

At Shanghai Zoo in Changning District, exhibitions related to the Chinese zodiac in celebration of the Year of the Ox are underway. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     