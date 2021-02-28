City parks celebrate Spring with exhibitions and activities

With flowers in full bloom amid gentle breezes, parks in the city will host diversified activities in March to celebrate the beautiful spring landscape.

Hu Min / SHINE

With flowers in full bloom amid gentle breezes, parks in the city will host diversified activities in March to celebrate the beautiful spring landscape, the city's greenery authorities said on Sunday.

A haipai or Shanghai-style cheongsam show will be staged at the Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District on March 13, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

It will take place at the cherry blossom avenue of the park, presenting a dreamlike scene amid blooming pink cherry trees.

On March 3, the 2021 Shanghai International Natural Science Illustration Exhibition will kick off at the park. It will feature 60 orchid paintings by Belgian painter Elisa Klopfenstein and about 50 painting works with the theme of plants and animals by artists from China, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Photography and plant science popularization activities as well as a cherry blossom bazaar will be hosted at the park on March 27 and 28.

The Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District will host gardening and tree adoption activities to mark the Arbor Day on March 12.

At Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District, a peony garden will open on March 5. A lecture about fragrant herbs will be held on March 6. Visitors are also invited to capture the magic of nature through drawing on March 14.

A flower arrangement art exhibition with fruits and vegetables will run between March 5 and 15 at Shanghai Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area.

At Shanghai Zoo in Changning District, exhibitions related to the Chinese zodiac in celebration of the Year of the Ox are underway.