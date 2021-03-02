1 new imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The new patient is a Chinese studying in the United States. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The new patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on February 27.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 19 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,426 imported cases, 1,390 have been discharged upon recovery and 36 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 359 have been discharged upon recovery and five are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.