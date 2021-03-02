Six apprehended for allegedly selling fake garments

Six suspects have been taken into custody for allegedly producing and selling garments with the labels of famous brands, including Kenzo and Hazzys.

The suspects are rounded up in a recent police raid with more than 67 million fake garments seized.

Six suspects have been taken into custody for allegedly producing and selling garments with the labels of famous brands, including Kenzo and Hazzys, Shanghai police said today.

Police in Putuo District began their investigation last September after a consumer reported that the garments he purchased from an online store were fake.

Police later discovered the store was based in Jiangsu Province, but the fake garments were manufactured in Shandong Province.

In Shandong, the garments and the stitched logos on them were produced in two different factories, then assembled by one of the suspects.

The garments were sold as so-called original orders for export at prices significantly lower than authentic ones. The store owners falsely claimed they had been authorized by the brands to sell the wares.

Police seized more than 67 million fake garments. Authentic versions of the garments are worth more than 4 million yuan (US$618,000).

