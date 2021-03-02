News / Metro

Six apprehended for allegedly selling fake garments

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:40 UTC+8, 2021-03-02       0
Six suspects have been taken into custody for allegedly producing and selling garments with the labels of famous brands, including Kenzo and Hazzys.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:40 UTC+8, 2021-03-02       0

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The suspects are rounded up in a recent police raid with more than 67 million fake garments seized.

    Ti Gong

  • The suspects are rounded up in a recent raid of the police with over 67 million pieces of the fake garments seized.

    Ti Gong

  • The suspects are rounded up in a recent raid of the police with over 67 million pieces of the fake garments seized.

    Ti Gong

  • The suspects are rounded up in a recent raid of the police with over 67 million pieces of the fake garments seized.

    Ti Gong

Six suspects have been taken into custody for allegedly producing and selling garments with the labels of famous brands, including Kenzo and Hazzys, Shanghai police said today.

Police in Putuo District began their investigation last September after a consumer reported that the garments he purchased from an online store were fake.

Police later discovered the store was based in Jiangsu Province, but the fake garments were manufactured in Shandong Province.

In Shandong, the garments and the stitched logos on them were produced in two different factories, then assembled by one of the suspects.

The garments were sold as so-called original orders for export at prices significantly lower than authentic ones. The store owners falsely claimed they had been authorized by the brands to sell the wares.

Police seized more than 67 million fake garments. Authentic versions of the garments are worth more than 4 million yuan (US$618,000).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     