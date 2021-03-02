News / Metro

Nightingale award winner shares her wisdom with young nurses

Lu Bing, winner of the prestigious China's Nightingale Medal for nursing, returned to the Shanghai 6th People's Hospital to share her stories and experiences with young nurses.
Lu Bing, winner of the prestigious China’s Nightingale Medal for nursing, returned to the Shanghai 6th People’s Hospital where she once worked to share her stories and experiences with younger nurses and encourage them to abide by their oaths to serve patients.

As the hospital's only Nightingale winner, the 90-year-old former director of the hospital's nursing department began working in its pediatric department at the age of 18, when nurses had to use kerosene lamps to check patients at night.

“We had to check every patient's condition and pull up their quilts,” she said. “During a night tour, I once found a child with symptoms of heart failure and immediately called doctors to conduct emergency treatment that saved the child’s life. Even though there are many new technologies and modern equipment, I still encourage nurses to do tours and monitor patients on their own. 

"Visiting patients, chatting with them and understanding their requirements are nurses’ responsibilities at any time. Your smile, loving heart and professional skills are the most important things for patients."

Lu Bing (center) shares her experiences and philosophies on nursing today.

