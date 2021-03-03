News / Metro

Changning to tap demand of Hongqiao open hub

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:38 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0
The district aims to become a quality international district with global influence by 2025 to implement the overall plan for establishing an international open hub in Hongqiao.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:38 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0
Changning to tap demand of Hongqiao open hub
Ti Gong

The Linkong Economic Demonstration Zone

Shanghai's Changning District aims to develop as a quality international district with global influence by 2025 to implement the overall plan for establishing an international open hub in the Hongqiao area.

Changning is the only downtown district in the city included in a general plan approved by China’s State Council.

The international open hub, covering 151 square kilometers, will become an international central business district, new trading center platform and comprehensive transport hub, according to the blueprint.

As part of the hub’s “northern expanded belt,” Changning will further develop the two national economic development zones — the Hongqiao Economic and Technological Development Zone and the Linkong Economic Demonstration Zone — said Weng Huajian, deputy director of Changning.

The district government will launch a batch of new policies and measures, functional platforms and quality projects, Weng said.

The Linkong economic zone, for instance, will become a headquarters base for global aviation companies and high-end service sectors. It will develop new fintech platforms in cooperation with institutes such as the Digital Currency Institute of People’s Bank of China. Over 6,600 talent apartments will be built in the Linkong zone to cap the demand of professionals.

Changning to tap demand of Hongqiao open hub
Ti Gong

The Hongqiao Economic and Technological Development Zone

“Changning has prepared over 700,000 square meters of quality office buildings near subway stations to welcome companies, institutes and startup projects to share the strategic opportunity of the Hongqiao hub,” Weng said.

Changning features the Hongqiao transport hub which handled 266 million travelers in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The district has the Hongqiao International Airport and the century-old Hongqiao and Yuyuan roads with over 900 historic garden villas.

The district has also been an important window for the city’s reform and opening-up. It has 26 foreign consulates and 70 multinational headquarters, and the largest overseas population in the city, Weng said.

The two expanded belts of the Hongqiao hub include Hongqiao, Changning and Jiading as well as Kunshan, Taicang, Xiangcheng and Suzhou Industrial Park in neighboring Jiangsu Province in the north. The southern belt includes Hongqiao, Minhang, Songjiang and Jinshan as well as Pinghu, Nanhu, Haiyan and Haining in Zhejiang.

To further improve traffic, Changning will built three additional roads and expand eight roads to create a network expected to relieve pressure on the Yan’an Elevated Raod, said Wu Daoqun, director of the district’s transport commission.

The district plans to build two additional subway stations on the east zone of the Hongqiao airport for Metro Line 2 and north of the Linkong zone of Line 26.

The district has also planned a slow-walk system with over 20 kilometers of walking paths, including the 11.2-kilometer-long riverside path along Suzhou Creek, said Wu.

Changning to tap demand of Hongqiao open hub
Ti Gong

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft hangar at the Hongqiao International Airport

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Bank of China
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     