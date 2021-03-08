News / Metro

Young actress to promote WorldSkills event

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:58 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0
Mao Xiaotong, 33, joins a list of celebrities who will be highlighting the importance of the global skills event which is being held in Shanghai next year. 
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:58 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0

Mao Xiaotong, a 33-year-old actress, was announced as an ambassador for the 46th WorldSkills Competition on Monday, International Women’s Day.

The competition is taking place on the Chinese mainland for the first time from October 12 to 17 next year with Shanghai the host city. It will feature over 1,400 entrants from more than 60 countries and regions competing in over 60 skills. The WorldSkills Conference will take place on October 13-14.

Mao has starred in many TV series, including “Nothing but Thirty” which revolves around three women facing different challenges in their lives when they turn 30 years old.

In a video, Mao introduced the event to viewers and called on them to support it over the following 20 months. She also called on women to improve their career competitiveness by developing skills and encourage them to face up to challenges and share opportunities.

To promote the 46th WorldSkills Competition and artisanship among young people, event organizers have invited several celebrities to highlight its importance. Among them are China’s top beauty influencer Li Jiaqi, young Chinese actors Yi Yangqianxi and Ding Yuxi, actress Tan Songyun, as well as former WorldSkills winners Song Biao, Chen Yifan and Yuan Qiang.

Preparations for the event are well underway. Work is also ongoing to convert the century-old Yong’an Warehouse in Yangpu District into the WorldSkills Museum, which will tell the story of how skills have changed the lives of people and societies around the world and the efforts of the WorldSkills global community.

Young actress to promote WorldSkills event
Ti Gong

Mao Xiaotong, a 33-year-old actress, has been chosen as an ambassador for the 46th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai next year. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     