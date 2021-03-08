Young actress to promote WorldSkills event

Mao Xiaotong, 33, joins a list of celebrities who will be highlighting the importance of the global skills event which is being held in Shanghai next year.

Mao Xiaotong, a 33-year-old actress, was announced as an ambassador for the 46th WorldSkills Competition on Monday, International Women’s Day.

The competition is taking place on the Chinese mainland for the first time from October 12 to 17 next year with Shanghai the host city. It will feature over 1,400 entrants from more than 60 countries and regions competing in over 60 skills. The WorldSkills Conference will take place on October 13-14.

Mao has starred in many TV series, including “Nothing but Thirty” which revolves around three women facing different challenges in their lives when they turn 30 years old.

In a video, Mao introduced the event to viewers and called on them to support it over the following 20 months. She also called on women to improve their career competitiveness by developing skills and encourage them to face up to challenges and share opportunities.

To promote the 46th WorldSkills Competition and artisanship among young people, event organizers have invited several celebrities to highlight its importance. Among them are China’s top beauty influencer Li Jiaqi, young Chinese actors Yi Yangqianxi and Ding Yuxi, actress Tan Songyun, as well as former WorldSkills winners Song Biao, Chen Yifan and Yuan Qiang.

Preparations for the event are well underway. Work is also ongoing to convert the century-old Yong’an Warehouse in Yangpu District into the WorldSkills Museum, which will tell the story of how skills have changed the lives of people and societies around the world and the efforts of the WorldSkills global community.