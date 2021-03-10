News / Metro

Baoshan cherry blossom festival about to bloom

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:29 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0
Shanghai's annual Cherry Blossom Festival begins Friday at Gucun Park, with online reservations, health codes, masks and temperature checks required for all visitors.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:29 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0
Baoshan cherry blossom festival about to bloom
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors take photos of the earliest blooming cherry blossoms in Gucun Park today.

Shanghai’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival begins Friday at Gucun Park in Baoshan District, with online reservations, health codes, masks and temperature checks required for all visitors.

The event, initially launched in 2011, was suspended last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It runs through April 12 with strict virus-prevention measures to ensure the safety of the large number of visitors expected, said Yang Xin, director of the Baoshan Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Visitors are required to register their names and identity card numbers and purchase tickets beforehand on the park's official WeChat account (gucunpark_fwh) or Baoshan Media Center's app.

Tickets for adults are 20 yuan (US$3), 10 yuan for students and 4 yuan for people between the ages of 60 and 64. There's no charge for those 65 and over, the physically challenged and medical workers.

Baoshan cherry blossom festival about to bloom
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People stroll through Gucun Park surrounded by blooming cherry blossoms.

The park has more than 14,000 cherry trees of 110 different species, the largest in the city, which recently started blooming. Hundreds of Sunny Blossom trees, a new species planted at the end of 2020, have also begun blooming. The cherry flowers will be in full bloom in late March.

Other flowers in the park, such as tulips, orchids, rape flowers and narcissuses, bloom at different times, said Zhang Zhong, director of the district’s ecological development headquarters.

Measures have been put in place to keep the number of visitors within the park's maximum capacity. Authorities have allocated extra parking spaces to accommodate about 8,000 vehicles.

As part of the festival, 900 women will take part in a 10-kilometer race on March 28. Dressed in pink shirts, the women will run through the cherry blossom forest.

The number of runners has been reduced from 3,000 in 2019 as a COVID-19 prevention measure.


Baoshan cherry blossom festival about to bloom
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors under blooming cherry trees at Gucun Park.

Baoshan cherry blossom festival about to bloom
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The park has more than 14,000 cherry trees of 110 different species, the largest in the city.

Baoshan cherry blossom festival about to bloom
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The cherry flowers will be in full bloom in late March.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Wechat
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     