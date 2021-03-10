Award-winning photographs put Bachu in focus

News / Metro

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:38 UTC+8, 2021-03-10
Free exhibition at the Shanghai Spring Tour Art Center in Changing District highlights the many charms of a county in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. 
Luo Xinming

A first prize in the competition was awarded to this striking image.

Huang Wei

Winner of a second prize.

An exhibition of photographs showing the natural scenery, history, culture, customs and folk traditions of Bachu County in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region opened in Changning District on Wednesday. 

The exhibition, which will run for 10 days, features 55 works selected from around 5,000 entries in a competition. 

They were submitted by nearly 1,000 photographers who took chartered flights from Shanghai to areas such as Bachu’s poplar tree forests and Red Sea scenic area.

Zhao Xiangkang

Two boys captured reading a book was another second-prize winner. 

Yu Jie

This dramatic image won a third prize in the competition. 

Shanghai is paired with Xinjiang in a national program to assist in its development and support for tourism is part of the scheme.

The exhibition also displays the results of Shanghai's assistance. 

Lang Xianren

A feat for the eyes in this third-prize entry

Shen Qihua

This third-prize entry is of a farmer at work.

Admission to the exhibition at Shanghai Spring Tour Art Center at 1558 Dingxi Road is free. 

The event is hosted by the Bachu direction office of Shanghai's assistance in Xinjiang, Bachu County Culture, Sports, Radio and Television, and Tourism Bureau, Jing'an District Photographer's Association and Shanghai Spring Tour.

Ti Gong

The natural beauty of Bachu's landscape.

Ti Gong

Culture and tradition on show in this colorful entry.

Shanghai Spring Tour said it will operate 100 chartered flights to Xinjiang this year and launch more tour itineraries to Bachu. 

Bachu has maintained its primitive scenery and is a paradise for photographers, said Li Linbo, director of the assistance office in Xinjiang as he invited tourists interested in outdoor sports, nature, and photography to visit the county. 

A second Bachu photographic competition will be launched to boost the county's tourism. 

Ti Gong

Dancers in Bacu as seen through the eyes of a photographer.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
