5 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

All are Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient, a Chinese working in North Macedonia, and the second patient, a Chinese working in Ethiopia, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 6 on the same flight.

The third and fourth patients are a Chinese woman and her son living in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 25.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 8.

All new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,454 imported cases, 1,418 have been discharged upon recovery and 36 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 362 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.