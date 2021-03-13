2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 9.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 9.

Both new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 53 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,459 imported cases, 1,420 have been discharged upon recovery and 39 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 362 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.