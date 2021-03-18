Business service center unveiled for Greater Hongqiao

A new business service center was launched in the core area of the Hongqiao International Opening-Up Hub on Thursday to offer one-stop services to companies and professionals.

Overseas professionals can apply for temporary and permanent residence permits, or Shanghai hukou, at the Greater Hongqiao Business Service Center on Loushanguan Road in downtown Changning District.

New companies can finish registration, apply for license for food business, learn latest policies or receive guidance for initial public offerings. Legal consultancy and financial services are also available at the new center.

"The center aims to provide quality business services for companies and professionals in Greater Hongqiao and the Yangtze River Delta region," said Wang Lan, director of Changning.

An overseas talent service platform was also launched in the district on Thursday along with five other functional platforms to further optimize the Hongqiao hub's business environment.

The city's human resources authority will issue more pilot policies in Changning to attract professionals from abroad. Specialized innovation parks and work stations will be built for overseas returnees and entrepreneurs.

The State Council, China’s Cabinet, recently approved the Hongqiao International Hub for Opening Up, which will become an important growth engine for regional economic development by 2022 and an international open hub by 2025.

The international hub, covering 151 square kilometers, will become an international central business district, new trading center platform and comprehensive transport hub, according to the blueprint.

Changning is the only downtown district in the city included in the general plan approved by the State Council.

The district government, meanwhile, signed an agreement with the city’s commerce commission to jointly develop the National Digital Service Export Base.

The district also plans to develop the Linkong economic zone to a headquarters base for global aviation companies and high-end service sectors. It will attract aviation service projects, such as the aviation medical services. A national aviation medical research center will be established.

Changning will also work together with CES Investment under China Eastern Airlines to launch urban renewal campaigns on the eastern part of Hongqiao airport.

The Hongqiao transport hub handled 266 million travelers in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.