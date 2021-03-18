Man injures girlfriend in cinema knife attack

A man injures his girlfriend in a cinema in suburban Jiading District, allegedly due to relationship disputes.

A man injured a woman after attacking her with a knife in a cinema in suburban Jiading District on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place at a cinema on Chengzhong Road at 4pm.

The man, surnamed Wu, assaulted the woman, surnamed Han, who was his girlfriend, because of relationship disputes, police revealed.

Wu, 32, was caught on the scene while Han, who was not critically injured, was taken to hospital, they added.

An investigation is under way.