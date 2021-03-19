Shanghai ends limits on viewers in theaters

Shanghai has lifted the restrictions on seating capacity in local theaters, however, the "75 percent" entry limits at tourist spots remain.

The city’s culture and tourism administration on Thursday issued a notice, saying the “75 percent audience limit” in theaters due to the COVID-19 control measures was no longer necessary, and that Shanghai’s theaters, museums, Internet bars, and other entertainment centers can work in full capacity.

Overseas troupes still have to wait longer for approval to perform in China.

When Shanghai theaters started to resume operation in May last year, the seating capacity was set at 30 percent. That number was lifted to 50 percent in August, but it was still not high enough for artists and theaters to make a profit.

When the audience restriction was raised to 75 percent in September, theatergoers had more choices of programs to choose from.

The latest move on Thursday was welcomed by the city’s cultural venues. The Shanghai International Dance Center said they had previously planned to add one more performance of the classical dance program “The Intersection,” as tickets for its two shows on March 27 and 28 had already sold out. Now, with the new notice, they can release the reserved seats into the market.

Overseas performing troupes and productions, even those from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, still have to wait for approval to perform on the Chinese mainland.