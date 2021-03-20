Green light for Chongming ecological carbon-neutral pilot zone

Chongming plans to build a world-class ecological carbon-neutral pilot zone over the next five years.

The Shanghai Bureau of Ecology and Environment signed an agreement with the district to further implement the green carbon initiative during a conference held at Yingdong Village of Chongming.

The district has been sticking to a low carbon emission strategy in transportation, construction and other industries.

Over the past five years, carbon consumption has declined, while natural gas consumption has steadily increased.

The development of renewable and clean energy such as photovoltaic and wind power has reduced the intensity of carbon emissions.

According to new five-year plan, Shanghai will achieve its peak carbon emission by 2025, five years ahead of the national target.

Chongming Island is home to one-third of the city’s forest and farmland, with two core water sources, the Dongfengxisha and Qingcaosha reservoirs, and a forest coverage rate over 30 percent.

By 2025, the coverage of natural wetlands will be no less than 2,480 square kilometers.

The bureau and the district government have reached cooperation in terms of the research of local carbon emission and the building of innovative technologies and platforms.

According to officials, Chongming will actively promote the concept of green life in environment, energy, transportation and manufacture.