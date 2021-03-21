News / Metro

Night party begins at historic Sinan Mansions

  14:20 UTC+8, 2021-03-21
The annual nightlife party at the historical Sinan Mansions was launched over the weekend, featuring bazaars, outdoor music, exhibitions and coffee workshops.
Ti Gong

An outdoor concert at the Sinan Mansions during the Sinan Yé nightlife party.

The annual nightlife party at the historical Sinan Mansions was launched over the weekend, featuring bazaars, outdoor music, exhibitions and coffee workshops.

The "Sinan Yé," or Sinan Night activity, is open to the public free every Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 1pm and 9pm. Artists, designers, painters, florists, chefs and coffee-making masters will interact with visitors during the event.

It is part of a project jointly launched by the Mansions and the Ruijin No. 2 Road Subdistrict to develop a Coffee Culture Community around Fuxing Park.

The boss of the Cottage Café & Bar, one of the city’s earliest wanghong or online sensation café, will share his entrepreneurship experience with customers. The businessman nicknamed Lao Mai quit his lucrative job at a local bank to open the coffee brand.

ZHEDIE Café, another popular store originated in 2015, invites customers to learn to make hand drip coffees.

Ti Gong

A singer entertains the audience.

The mansions will launch latte art competitions and coffee-tasting events during the night party to promote coffee culture among the public, according to the organizers.

Jazz, folk, pop, rock and classic music will be performed at the plaza of the mansions during the night party. Lu Chen, a popular musician, led his rock band to the mansions on Friday to launch an opening outdoor concert.

A modern art exhibition has also been initiated during the party. Seven famous artists and art groups combined photography, paintings and sculpture to create the exhibition along with four fashion brands. The exhibition titled Flying Blind will open between 10am and 8pm through June 6 at the art gallery of the mansions.

The mansions, the only wholly preserved historical garden villa complex downtown, include more than 50 historic villas in various styles. Many were former residences of celebrities such as poet Liu Yazi (1887-1958) and Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang (1894-1961). Some have been converted into hotels, cafés, restaurants and shops.

Ti Gong

Customers shop at the nightlife party at Sinan Mansions.

Ti Gong

An art exhibition during Sinan Yé nightlife party.

﻿
