1 new imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 21.

The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 13 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,485 imported cases, 1,448 have been discharged upon recovery and 37 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.