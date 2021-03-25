4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday.

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 13.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in France who arrived at the the Shanghai airport on March 19.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Germany who arrived at the the Shanghai airport on March 10.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the the Shanghai airport on March 22.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 1,492 imported cases, 1,452 have been discharged upon recovery and 40 are still hospitalized.



Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.