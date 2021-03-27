News / Metro

'Intelligent' cancer rehabilitation system for city

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:50 UTC+8, 2021-03-27       0
The Shanghai International Medical Center will establish an "intelligent" cancer rehabilitation system by the end of the year under the direction of leading medical associations.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:50 UTC+8, 2021-03-27       0

The Shanghai International Medical Center will establish an "intelligent" cancer rehabilitation system by the end of the year under the direction of leading medical associations.  

The system will be promoted to 500 domestic facilities within five years, when a national intelligent cancer prevention, treatment and rehabilitation network will be formed, experts told a forum on intelligent technology for cancer prevention and control in the city on Saturday.

China hasn’t established an effective and intelligent cancer prevention, treatment and rehabilitation system yet. Early screening, early detection and prevention haven’t been widely promoted in the nation.

Surgery, radiation and chemotherapy are still the major treatments for cancer, which has a 40 percent mortality annually. The annual medical expenses for cancer diagnosis and treatment is 220 billion yuan (US$33.6 billion).

But very few facilities carry out regular rehabilitation service for cancer patients. The five-year survival rate is only 40.6 percent in China, largely below developed countries, medical experts said.

“China lacks cancer rehabilitation professionals with ability in Western and traditional Chinese medicine as well as capability in psychology, bio-medicine and functional medicine," said Dr Liu Weidong, president of the Shanghai International Medical Center. "There is no industry standard, regulation and management rules for cancer rehabilitation."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     