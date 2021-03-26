News / Metro

Watchdog finds violations of plastics ban

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:45 UTC+8, 2021-03-27       0
Shanghai's market regulator finds company in Baoshan District selling disposable plastic foam food containers online with around 100,000 containers found at the scene.
Shanghai's market regulators have spotted 24 violation of China’s plastics ban that came into effect at the start of the year, authorities said on Friday. 

In one case, a company in Baoshan District was found selling disposable plastic foam food containers online and around 100,000 containers were found at the scene, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said. 

Plastic bags, even if degradable, are banned in the city's shopping malls, supermarkets, pharmacies and bookstores, while non-degradable plastic bags cannot be used for food deliveries, and non-degradable plastic straws and tableware cannot be provided in restaurants.

Online sales of relevant plastic products are also banned. 

The administration didn’t reveal details of any fines. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
