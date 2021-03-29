Embracing nature and spring beauty with blooming flowers

A forest flower feast for the eyes is underway at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District, and an urban forest flower exhibition at the park raises its curtain on Wednesday,

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ti Gong

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A forest flower feast for the eyes is underway at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District, inviting people to embrace nature and experience spring beauty.

An urban forest flower exhibition at the park raises its curtain on Wednesday, consisting of four display areas – a garden, flower brook, flower field and forest landscapes.

Ti Gong

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Spring blossoms such as cherry, peach and begonia create a floral sea, together with wisteria and azalea in full bloom.

The dreamlike floral scenery also features herbal plants, windmills, bushes and wetlands.

The exhibition runs through May 5.

Activities such as flower arrangements and a charity bazaar, garbage sorting games and bird watching will also take place during the exhibition.