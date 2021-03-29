News / Metro

Embracing nature and spring beauty with blooming flowers

﻿ Hu Min
  18:05 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0
A forest flower feast for the eyes is underway at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District, and an urban forest flower exhibition at the park raises its curtain on Wednesday,
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Cherry blossoms in full bloom at Gongqing Forest Park today.

Ti Gong

A couple pose for wedding photos at Gongqing Forest Park today. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Newlyweds walk through the park today. 

A forest flower feast for the eyes is underway at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District, inviting people to embrace nature and experience spring beauty. 

An urban forest flower exhibition at the park raises its curtain on Wednesday, consisting of four display areas – a garden, flower brook, flower field and forest landscapes. 

Ti Gong

Flowers in full bloom add a splash of color to the park. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor enjoys spring air at the park. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A boy walks amid flowers in the park. 

Spring blossoms such as cherry, peach and begonia create a floral sea, together with wisteria and azalea in full bloom.

The dreamlike floral scenery also features herbal plants, windmills, bushes and wetlands. 

The exhibition runs through May 5.

Activities such as flower arrangements and a charity bazaar, garbage sorting games and bird watching will also take place during the exhibition. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
