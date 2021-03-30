Court orders couple to return 1.68m yuan

Man in his 90s had asked pair to sell his old apartment and signed a care agreement where they would inherit after he died but kept the money and reneged on the deal.

A couple were ordered to return 1.68 million yuan (US$255,700) to their grandfather’s brother after they sold his apartment and refused to give him the money, a court in the Pudong New Area said on Tuesday.

The man, surnamed Pan, who is in his 90s, lived in Pudong’s Huinan Town. He wanted a new apartment so asked the couple to sell his old one in 2019, the court said.

To thank them, Pan signed an agreement that if the couple took care of him they would inherit his property when he died.

However, they didn’t care for Pan despite him twice being in hospital and also refused to return the money from the sale of the apartment. Pan had to live with another relative.

The court also declared the agreement void.