News / Metro

Court orders couple to return 1.68m yuan

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:16 UTC+8, 2021-03-30       0
Man in his 90s had asked pair to sell his old apartment and signed a care agreement where they would inherit after he died but kept the money and reneged on the deal.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:16 UTC+8, 2021-03-30       0

A couple were ordered to return 1.68 million yuan (US$255,700) to their grandfather’s brother after they sold his apartment and refused to give him the money, a court in the Pudong New Area said on Tuesday.

The man, surnamed Pan, who is in his 90s, lived in Pudong’s Huinan Town. He wanted a new apartment so asked the couple to sell his old one in 2019, the court said.

To thank them, Pan signed an agreement that if the couple took care of him they would inherit his property when he died. 

However, they didn’t care for Pan despite him twice being in hospital and also refused to return the money from the sale of the apartment. Pan had to live with another relative.

The court also declared the agreement void. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     