International flower show set to bloom across city

More than 40 gardening attractions and about 1,200 different varieties of plants from China and abroad will be featured at the 2021 Shanghai International Flower Show.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The flower show will run from April 2 to May 6 at the Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District — the major venue — and four sub-venues in Xintiandi, Xujiahui, Changxing Island in Chongming District and Jinhai Lake in Fengxian District.

The theme of the flower show is "Delicate Horticulture, Beautiful Life," and the entire display areas cover more than 100 hectares.

The display at the Shanghai Botanical Garden consists of five sections, showcasing the latest horticultural technologies and varieties.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Chinese herbaceous peony and verbena are the show's theme flowers, and more than 130 varieties of them will be showcased.

Space installation art and lighting facilities will be used to enhance the beauty of the two flowers.

Visitors will be able to stroll through 14 courtyards with both exotic and typical Jiangnan-style flowers presented by designers from seven different countries.

New and rare plant species will also be on display.

Bonsai and tropical plant exhibitions, an iris culture festival and displays of aromatic plants will also be included.



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An exhibit with rare wild plant species from eastern China will feature plants, seeds, samples, paintings, posters and photos of about 100 plant varieties collected from eight botanical gardens in the region.

An array of activities — including lectures about rare plants, flower arrangement performances, art shows, a short video competition, gardening salons and bazaars — will also take place.



At the sub-venues, Chinese herbaceous peonies and azaleas will take center stage at the Taiping Lake green land on Madang Road, and iris fields will be presented on Changxing Island.