3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Colombia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 23.

The second patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 30 via France.

The third patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 30 via Ethiopia.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 62 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,514 imported cases, 1,469 have been discharged upon recovery and 45 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.