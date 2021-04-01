News / Metro

Top quality award for COVID-19 team leader

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:56 UTC+8, 2021-04-01       0
Dr Zhang Wenhong, city's top infectious diseases expert, receives the 2020 Shanghai Mayor Quality Award which recognizes individuals and organizations excelling in quality work.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:56 UTC+8, 2021-04-01       0

Dr Zhang Wenhong, the city's top infectious diseases expert and leader of its COVID-19 treatment team, received the 2020 Shanghai Mayor Quality Award on Thursday.

The award honors individuals and organizations excelling in the city's quality work and aims to lift the city's quality development and power its high-quality development.

Bright Dairy and Shanghai Clearing House were the two organizations taking the award, and Dr Zhang and Xiao Zhen, president of the Longhua Hospital of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, were the two individuals honored.

Another 10 organizations and five individuals were honored with the Shanghai Golden Quality Award.

Shanghai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, the orthopedics department of Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, the infection diagnosis, treatment and prevention center of Zhongshan Hospital, and Shanghai Yangpu District Social Welfare Institute were on the list.

Shanghai Pharmaceutical ensured the supply of COVID-19 pandemic prevention items relying on its quick responses, scientific management experience and accurate application of big data.

It provides free medicine delivery services in a project teaming up with 162 community-based hospitals in the city, benefiting 285,000 patients, said Shanghai Health Commission.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     