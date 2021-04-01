Top quality award for COVID-19 team leader

Dr Zhang Wenhong, city's top infectious diseases expert, receives the 2020 Shanghai Mayor Quality Award which recognizes individuals and organizations excelling in quality work.

Dr Zhang Wenhong, the city's top infectious diseases expert and leader of its COVID-19 treatment team, received the 2020 Shanghai Mayor Quality Award on Thursday.

The award honors individuals and organizations excelling in the city's quality work and aims to lift the city's quality development and power its high-quality development.

Bright Dairy and Shanghai Clearing House were the two organizations taking the award, and Dr Zhang and Xiao Zhen, president of the Longhua Hospital of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, were the two individuals honored.

Another 10 organizations and five individuals were honored with the Shanghai Golden Quality Award.

Shanghai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, the orthopedics department of Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, the infection diagnosis, treatment and prevention center of Zhongshan Hospital, and Shanghai Yangpu District Social Welfare Institute were on the list.

Shanghai Pharmaceutical ensured the supply of COVID-19 pandemic prevention items relying on its quick responses, scientific management experience and accurate application of big data.

It provides free medicine delivery services in a project teaming up with 162 community-based hospitals in the city, benefiting 285,000 patients, said Shanghai Health Commission.