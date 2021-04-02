2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are one German and one Chinese. Meanwhile, one person was discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a German who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 30.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 30.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 58 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,516 imported cases, 1,470 have been discharged upon recovery and 46 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.