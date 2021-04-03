4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday while five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient, a Chinese working in the United States, the second and the third patients, a Chinese couple working in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 30.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 31.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 138 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,520 imported cases, 1,475 have been discharged upon recovery and 45 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.