COVID-19 safety measures in place at city's tourist attractions

Shanghai's tourist attractions have been ordered to take strict COVID-19 preventive measures, including a cap on visitor numbers, over the Qingming Festival holiday.

Shanghai's tourist attractions have been ordered to take strict COVID-19 preventive measures, including a cap on visitor numbers, over the Qingming Festival holiday.

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism released a list of holiday activities across the city on Saturday, while saying strict COVID-19 preventive measures must be imposed.

All A-level tourist attractions in the city should keep the number of visitors below 75 percent of their maximum capacity, and ensure all visitors have their temperature measured, health QR code checked and wear masks, according to the administration. Reservations are encouraged.

Tourist attractions in Shanghai have prepared a wide range of fun activities for those who are staying in the city.

Dashijie, or Shanghai Great World, is showcasing kites and acrobatics, with shadow play performances also staged.

A story sharing event on the history of Wukang Road and Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road) Historical and Cultural Area at the Wukang Road Tourist Information Center and a music concert at Xujiahui Park are also planned.

Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden) is hosting a begonia exhibition, and the Donglin Temple scenic area will stage tea ceremony performances.

The Shanghai Happy Valley will host a traditional Chinese costume show and an electronic music party, and the "Why Glass" exhibition featuring 12 glass art works is at Liuli China Museum during the holiday.

A spring flower exhibition featuring a 10,000-square-meter tulip flower blanket has opened at the Pujiang Countryside Park, and a strawberry culture festival is underway at Baihe Town in Qingpu District.

A sand sculpture exhibition is on at the Jinshan City Beach between Saturday and Monday.