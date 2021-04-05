3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, six patients have been discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 2.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Senegal who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 2 via France.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 2 via France.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 99 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,529 imported cases, 1,482 have been discharged upon recovery and 47 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.