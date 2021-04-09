City lifts restrictions on tourist numbers

Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities have ended the maximum restriction of 75 percent of capacity at A-level tourist attractions as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

A maximum of 75 percent of capacity were imposed as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It has now been removed as the pandemic wanes. Scenic spots should still keep the number of visitors below their maximum capacity, according to a notice from the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Tourist attractions should impose a reservation system, enhance real-time monitoring of visitor flow, prevent gatherings and conduct emergency drills following the lifting of the restriction, the notice states.

They should also implement a registration mechanism when people purchase tickets so tourist information can be tracked, step up patrols and enhance cleaning and disinfection measures.