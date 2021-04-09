Disney celebrates its 5th birthday in style

A brand-new look, breathtaking fireworks, updated parade floats, and exciting surprises around every corner launch yearlong celebrations at the Shanghai Disney Resort.

With a brand-new look, breathtaking fireworks, updated parade floats, and exciting surprises around every corner, Shanghai Disney Resort has launched yearlong 5th birthday celebrations.

On Friday afternoon, pop singer Liu Yuning, who sings the new birthday theme song titled “Magical Surprise,” performed the song in front of a 4-meter-high birthday cake float in a special birthday pre-parade.

The parade itself gets a new birthday overlay, with each parade float featuring hidden anniversary elements such as “5” icons.

As night fell, people gathered in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle to enjoy the first performance of an all-new nighttime spectacular “ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration.”

The new show features more than 80 characters from over 40 films, including Marvel super heroes, such as Iron Man, Captain America and Black Panther, for the first time.

To create an incredible immersive effect, 91 lighting fixtures, including eight giant new towers, 11 enhanced garden arbors and 12 electronic lily pads have been installed across 15 new locations throughout the park.

