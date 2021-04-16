3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese living in Brazil who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 12.

The second and third patients are both Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 13 on the same flight.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 66 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,566 imported cases, 1,510 have been discharged upon recovery and 56 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.