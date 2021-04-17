Northern sandstorm brings moderate pollution to city

The city's air was moderately polluted on Saturday afternoon due to a sandstorm with PM10 blowing in from the north, the Shanghai Ecology and Environment Bureau has reported.

Ti Gong

As of 1pm, some districts, including Xuhui, Songjiang and Minhang, had heavy air pollution, with the concentration of PM10 over 360 micrograms per cubic meter.

People can drink water, eat fruit and use eye drops to relieve the discomfort. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular and respiratory issues are urged to avoid outdoor activities. And residents who have to go outside need to wear masks and hats.

The bureau said the air quality will get better by Saturday night and return to good by Sunday and Monday.

Also at 9:30am, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued a blue gale alert. The maximum northerly wind will reach 74 kilometers per hour in the local coastal areas, strong enough to break tree branches.

Meanwhile, the weather will be dry and warm over the next five days. The high temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius, while the low will be between 10 and 15, it said.

