City to crack down on fraudulent social groups

The government wants citizens' help to nab organizations and gangs ripping people off in the name of helping society.

Shanghai will intensify its crackdown on illegal social organizations and is encouraging tips-off from the public, local authorities said on Monday.

The crackdown targets illegal "social organizations" not registered by civil affairs authorities, or operating after their licenses were revoked, the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said.

Social organizations refer to social groups, social service agencies and foundations.

Illegal organizations taking advantage of national strategies such as rural vitalization and Belt and Road initiative to conduct activities in economic, cultural and philanthropic areas will be particularly targeted.

The crackdown also targets illegal social organizations pretending to be government authorities and involved in various scams.

Whistleblowers can dial 021-63215555 or email shsmzzfzd@mzj.sh.gov.cn to tip off authorities.