Chongming's flower expo prepares to bloom

  20:48 UTC+8, 2021-04-21       0
With just 30 days to go before the opening of the 10th China Flower Expo, preparations have entered their final stages at the venue on Chongming Island.
Guo Haiming / Ti Gong

The 10th National Flower Expo will take place in Chongming District from May 21 to July 2.

Chongming is well prepared for the 10th China Flower Expo held on the island next month, officials said on Wednesday.

Since its successful bid for the expo in 2018, the district has been implementing a rural revitalization strategy and an ecological civilization to boost its flower industry and environment.

With only 30 days to go before the event opens on May 21, preparations have entered their final stage. The event will run through July 2.

Wu Ruofan / SHINE

Gardeners rake the soil on the roof of Century Pavilion, one of the expo's main indoor pavilions.

Wu Ruofan / SHINE

Gardeners transfer plants from their pots in the public area inside the flower expo venue.

The venue is composed of south and north sections in an area of nearly 10 square kilometers.

The south section takes land of the Dongping National Forest Park, which opened to the public last month.

The north section has six main indoor pavilions, including Fuxing Pavilion, Century Pavilion and Bamboo Pavilion. Currently their facilities are being tested and they will gradually be decorated with plants and exhibits.

Outdoor pavilions representing different provinces and regions are currently under final construction.

Wu Ruofan / SHINE

A gardener waters tropical plants inside the expo's exhibition area.

Wu Ruofan / SHINE

Inside the Fuxing Pavilion, one of the expo's main indoor pavilions, the building of regional exhibitions is underway. 

More than 60,000 potted plants and seedlings have been planted and plant decoration of public areas is expected to be complete by May 10.

The Flower Expo Town and hotels, which cover an area of over 40,000 square meters, will provide accommodation and other services for visitors. They have finished construction and are currently under test.

An emergency team will also be dispatched to ensure the operation of essential facilities during the event.

Tickets are available through WeChat, the Shanghai Chongming app and other online platforms including Meituan and Ctrip, with a discount price of 100 yuan (US$14) per person before May 21.

Wu Ruofan / SHINE

An outdoor pavilion representing Shanghai combines traditional gardening elements with modernity.

Wu Ruofan / SHINE

Flower Expo Town.

Visitors are encouraged to take public transportation to the Expo. Those driving need to book parking lots in advance.

To provide better service for tourists, bus lines are set up inside the Expo areas, as well as tour guide stations.

A total of 3,000 volunteers recruited from universities in the city are currently under training.

Visitors can also enjoy local cuisines at public dining areas, with a capacity of over 6,000 tables.

The Expo will be put into test operation for eight times before May 20, receiving about 60,000 visitors per day.

Wu Ruofan / SHINE

Lodges transformed from containers can provide accommodation for over 1,000 workers at the flower expo.

Wu Ruofan / SHINE

The interior of a container lodge

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
