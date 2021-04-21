News / Metro

Man finds Internet girlfriend a hoax after 7 years

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  23:56 UTC+8, 2021-04-21       0
A city resident fell in love online and spent over 1 million yuan on his "girlfriend" during a relationship that lasted years before he realized he had been scammed. 
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  23:56 UTC+8, 2021-04-21       0
Man finds Internet girlfriend a hoax after 7 years
Ti Gong

The suspect who is said to have pretended to be a Shanghai resident's girlfriend.

A city resident reported his online “girlfriend” to police after spending over 1.3 million yuan (US$200,000) on her over the past seven years.

The two have never met during all that time, and the “girlfriend” turned out to be a man, police said on Wednesday.

The resident, a man surnamed Tian who lives in Minhang District, fell in love with the woman he thought he was chatting to in 2014 when playing online games.

Love made Tian generous, and the two stayed in touch over the years.

His “girlfriend” claimed she was studying in a foreign country and constantly asked for money from Tian. But the truth was that the love of Tian’s life was the husband of the woman whose picture he had been admiring and the couple had a child, police said.

Police caught up with the suspect, a man surnamed Yi, earlier this month and he is said to have admitted he was in need of a lot of money to cover gambling debts.

Yi is currently in detention for fraud.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     