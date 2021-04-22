1 new imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is a Chinese returning from Spain. Meanwhile, three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 20.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 1,579 imported cases, 1,521 have been discharged upon recovery and 58 are still hospitalized.



Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.