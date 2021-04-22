Chongqing added to Shanghai Metro app's network

Users of Shanghai's "Metro Daduhui" app can now use it on Metro lines in 14 other Chinese cities.

Beginning today, people can use Shanghai Metro’s official app to take Metro trains in Chongqing, according to Shanghai Metro.

Also, users of Chongqing Metro’s app can use it to take the Shanghai Metro.

Passengers need to download the latest version of Shanghai Metro's app to use the updated service.

More than 8 million people have benefited from the app's widespread network.