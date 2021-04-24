Zoo celebrates biological diversity with fun activities

The Shanghai Zoo is hosting various science popularization activities through July 10 to raise awareness of biological diversity protection and to mark World Earth Day.

The Shanghai Zoo in Changning District is hosting various science popularization activities through July 10 to raise awareness of biological diversity protection and to mark World Earth Day which fell on Thursday.

These include lectures, guided tours to learn the behavior of animals, and "penguin walks" which allow visitors to observe their behavior as they take a stroll outdoors. Visitors can also see how hippos have their teeth brushed.

Tours enabling people to observe nature and biological diversity, animal-drawing classes and camping events are also on the agenda.

Three exhibitions on biological diversity and the habitats of wildlife in Shanghai are held at the zoo.

Among them, a photo exhibition highlights the status of bovine animals in the wild and the Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Sichuan Province, home to a wide range of animals such as giant pandas, golden monkeys and takins.

Lectures on animals indigenous to Shanghai and other animals like hyenas and toucans will be held.

Photos related to biological diversity are sought by the zoo as part of the activities.

On Saturday, some 20 tents were set up at the zoo for science activities. These included paper-cut works in the shape of an ox, the Chinese zodiac of the year, and leaf vein bookmarks.

About 5,000 animals of some 470 species now live at the zoo, and it has also attracted a large number of wildlife such as insects, birds, reptiles and mammals indigenous to Shanghai due to its environment.

