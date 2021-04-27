News / Metro

Action plan launched for building of Hongqiao international hub

Jiading District has launched an action plan on the construction of Hongqiao International Hub for Opening Up.

Specific measures will be implemented to drive the innovation, stimulate economy and better serve the high-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.

The plan proposes that by 2025, Jiading will have formed the core function area of the international central business district, the new platform demonstration area of the international trade center and the basic framework of the comprehensive transport hub function expansion area.

By 2035, Jiading will be able to better serve the Yangtze River Delta and better link to the international community. It will be a strategic gateway to the Hongqiao hub and an intellectual center of the Jiading-Kunshan-Taizhou Collaborative Innovation Core Circle.

The district will strive to become a central node in the construction of domestic circulation in Shanghai and a key strategic link for domestic and international duel circulation.

The plan puts forward 22 specific tasks. As for the construction of a high-capacity international central business district core functional area, the district will make every effort to build a modern service industry cluster, construct a new high ground for the headquarters economy, accelerate international talent gathering and work hard to optimize the five types of economy.

As for the construction of a high-level international trade center demonstration area, Jiading will continue to amplify the spillover effect of the China International Import Expo, promote the development of the Shanghai Auto Exhibition Center, enhance the Jiading Comprehensive Free Trade Zone, promote integration of finance and trade, strengthen support for international trade and enhance science and technology innovation.

A transport hub system that radiates to the surrounding area and a national intelligent transport pilot test area will be built.

Jiading will take the lead in cultivating a number of science and innovation incubation centers and industrial clusters with outstanding advantages and distinctive features in the Jiading-Kunshan-Taizhou region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
