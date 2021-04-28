News / Metro

Hujia Expressway leads nation's development

Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
The Hujia Expressway has witnessed the history of he Communist Party of China.
Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0

Reporters set off from the Nanxiang entrance/exit of the Hujia Expressway early this month to travel around the country through the expressway network as part of a nationwide campaign marking 100 years of the Communist Party of China.

China’s expressways exceed 160,000 kilometers, ranking first in the world. The Hujia Expressway was the first on the Chinese mainland, with construction beginning in 1984.It is not only an expressway in the sense of traffic, but also an “expressway” in the sense of the nation’s economic development.

In 1984, the fiscal revenue of Jiading was 190 million yuan (US$29.14 million). After the expressway was completed, economic ties between Shanghai and other provinces and cities flourished as were connections with the economic developments of the Yangtze River Delta region. In 1989, just five years after work on the expressway started, the county-level financial revenue of Jiading reached 428 million yuan.

In the 1990s, with the rapid development of Shanghai’s economy, calls for an east extension of the expressway to connect with the urban traffic network were getting louder and louder.

In 1993, the 7.53-kilometer east extension was completed and opened to traffic, which improved the traffic capacity of the Hujia Expressway and promoted the economic and social development of Jiading.

Jiading’s financial gross income reached 76.38 billion yuan last year, and the gross output value of all above designated size industrial enterprises reached 534.17 billion yuan.

In the future, Jiading New City will build an external high-speed trunk network and a national intelligent transport pilot area. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     