Shanghai as seen by Malaysian chiropractor

The 21st episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Malaysian Gordon Boo Kuo Tuan, chief of SinoUnited Health's chiropractic department.

"Shanghai is very international and very suitable for young adults like me to develop," said Boo. "People in Shanghai welcome us foreigners and help us adjust to our new lives."

"The Belt and Road Initiative deepens the relationship between ASEAN and China, and that includes Malaysia," Boo added. "It attracts more skilled and talented people to come to China along with medical technology and other resources."