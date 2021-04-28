2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are both Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 26.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Turkey who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 13.

Both patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,601 imported cases, 1,539 have been discharged upon recovery and 62 are still hospitalized.

Seven imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.