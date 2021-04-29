Jinshan shopping carnival branches out across delta region

This year's shopping carnival in Jinshan District has branched out across the Yangtze River Delta to include the cities of Kunshan and Pinghu.

Jinshan, in the southwestern outskirts of Shanghai, unveiled its two-month spending spree, part of the city’s second Double Five Shopping Festival, at the iconic tourist destination — Jinshan City Beach — on Wednesday evening.

Not confined to Jinshan, the festival also includes the cities of Kunshan in Jiangsu Province and Pinghu in Zhejiang Province.

According to the district government, Jinshan, on the north shore of Hangzhou Bay, has natural geographical advantages due to its location in the middle of the delta. It is within an hour's ride of more than half of the region's cities.

During the festival, food fairs will take place in commercial zones, with major attractions in three different areas displaying and selling local delicacies. As Dragon Boat Festival falls during the shopping feast period, visitors can indulge in zongzi, glutinous rice dumplings with salty or sweet stuffing wrapped in a bamboo leaf that are popular during the festival.

Another highlight is the nighttime economy.

Jinshan will hold a Taiwan-style night fair at Jinshan City Beach and retro-style garden party in the ancient water town of Fengjing. Pinghu will light up its Jiulong Mountain scenic spot.

Kunshan’s popular night market on Wisdom Square will return. The square is formed by commercial streets, a cross-Strait cultural exchange center and a temple and park honoring Mazu, the goddess of the sea primarily worshipped in Fujian and Taiwan. Every year it hosts reunions for more than 600,000 Taiwanese merchants doing business in the delta region with their families.

An online competition to discover distinctive retailers, minsu (the Chinese version of bed & breakfast), products and tourism experiences in Jinshan, Kunshan and Pinghu is underway. Results will be announced at the end of the festival.

