News / Metro

Diverse range of TV programs to air during May Day holiday

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:39 UTC+8, 2021-04-29       0
The news channel will broadcast a new version of the documentary series "1920 Lights Up China," while special reports on the Double Five Shopping Festival will also be offered.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:39 UTC+8, 2021-04-29       0

An array of programs will air on Shanghai Media Group’s News Channel during the upcoming May Day holiday.

The news channel will broadcast a new version of the classic documentary series “1920 Lights Up China." The five-episode series chronicles the development of the Communist Party of China over the past century, as well as heroic stories that took place in Shanghai.

There will also be special reports on the citywide Double Five Shopping Festival, displaying the city’s huge consumption potential. Experts and industry insiders will make appearances to talk about the virtual e-yuan currency and the market for creative cultural products.

“Next Stop” explores the city’s distinctive charm from the perspective of ordinary people. The show leads viewers on a journey through the city’s old buildings, bookstores and restaurants, shining a light on unknown stories about Shanghai and its people.

Diverse range of TV programs to air during May Day holiday

Shanghai Media Group’s News Channel will broadcast several different types of programs during the upcoming holiday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     