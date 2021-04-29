News / Metro

Shopping festival opens at Oriental Beauty Valley

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:23 UTC+8, 2021-04-29       0
Fengxian District launched its annual shopping extravaganza on Thursday, featuring cosmetics from home and abroad and promotional events across the Yangtze River Delta region.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:23 UTC+8, 2021-04-29       0
Shopping festival opens at Oriental Beauty Valley
Yang Jian / SHINE

The launch at the Oriental Beauty Valley Plaza of Fengxian District's Double Five Shopping Festival on Thursday.

Fengxian District launched its annual shopping frenzy on Thursday, featuring global cosmetic brands and promotional events across the Yangtze River Delta region.

The second Double Five Shopping Festival in the southern outskirts kicked off at Oriental Beauty Valley, a leading zone for the cosmetics and health sectors. The annual event will run through the end of June with over 50 promotional activities online and offline.

Fengxian aims to become a consumption city in south Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta Region with the shopping festival. Thousands of cosmetics brands will offer discounts and promotions at the valley to attract shoppers.

It has launched a cosmetics chain store brand “Meigu Meigou,” literally meaning “happy shopping at the beauty valley,” to promote products at home and abroad.

The flagship store was unveiled on the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Thursday. A branch has opened in Changshu in neighboring Zhejiang Province to spread the atmosphere of the festival to the Yangtze River Delta region.

Shopping festival opens at Oriental Beauty Valley
Yang Jian / SHINE

A flagship Jala store opened in the plaza during the festival's opening ceremony.

The district will also further promote construction of Fengxian New City during the festival. It is developing a 67-square-kilometer area earmarked as one of the five "new cities" of vital importance to Shanghai's future growth.

A flower festival will be launched at Jinhai Lake — also known as Shanghai Fish Lake — during the shopping carnival. One of the city’s largest artificial lakes, it covers an area roughly the size of 800 football pitches. The flower festival is expected to attract shoppers and tourists to the Nine Trees Future Art Center, a theater near Hangzhou Bay, the newly unveiled Fengxian Museum and nearby hotels.

The Oriental Beauty Valley is now China’s largest cosmetics and health industrial hub with more than 3,000 domestic and international brands.

More than 400 cosmetics companies, accounting for a fourth of the city’s total, are based in the valley, which aims to be on par with France’s Cosmetic Valley in Eure-et-Loir and Loiret, and Japan’s Saito Life Science Park in Osaka.

Some 135 leading cosmetics brands such as Jala, Pechoin, Chicmax and Marie Dalgar have opened manufacturing centers or marketing headquarters in the valley since it was launched six years ago.

Shopping festival opens at Oriental Beauty Valley
Yang Jian / SHINE

An outdoor bazaar during the shopping festival in Fengxian.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     