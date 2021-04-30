News / Metro

Latest models on show at Putuo auto festival

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:11 UTC+8, 2021-04-30       0
The Putuo session of the annual Shanghai Auto Shopping Festival kicked off on Friday with new car releases and sales promotions, as part of the city's Double Five shopping frenzy.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:11 UTC+8, 2021-04-30       0
Latest models on show at Putuo auto festival
Yang Jian / SHINE

Customers check the new models on offer at the Putuo session of Shanghai Auto Shopping Festival.

The Putuo session of the annual Shanghai Auto Shopping Festival kicked off on Friday with new car releases and sales promotions.

Models from 20 brands from both home and abroad are on show at the Meichuan Road pedestrian street during the festival, which runs through Wednesday.

Jiang Dongdong, Putuo’s director, said the aim is to boost auto sales as well as promote the commercial image of the district. 

High-end brands like Porsche, Aston Martin, BMW, Mercedes Benz and Lexus, economy brands Toyota, Honda and Volkswagen, and new-energy brands BYD, NIO and Roewe unveiled their latest models at the event.

During the auto festival, over 10 top auto dealers will launch promotional events at more than 800 4S stores across the city. Livestreaming hosts will visit some of the stores to introduce new models to online viewers.

Latest models on show at Putuo auto festival
Yang Jian / SHINE

Aston Martin's booth at the festival.

“More new-energy cars, about 30 percent more than last year, are taking part in the auto festival with promotions and discounts,” said Xue Haibo, deputy director of the Putuo Commission of Commerce.

Weltmeister, for example, is offering a 5,000-yuan coupon priced for 1 yuan to buyers of its EX5-Z model during the festival.

BYD is offering interest-free loans to customers along with a six-day gift travel package to southwest Yunnan or Guizhou Province.

The city government has released guidelines to help boost consumer confidence amid the pandemic and the automobile sector is one of the main focuses.

Latest models on show at Putuo auto festival
Yang Jian / SHINE

The Lincoln booth at the festival.

Latest models on show at Putuo auto festival
Yang Jian / SHINE

Nio released its latest models at the festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Aston Martin
BYD
Volkswagen
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     