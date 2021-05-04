3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 26.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 30.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 30.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 18 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,628 imported cases, 1,562 have been discharged upon recovery and 66 are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.