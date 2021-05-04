The Belt and Road Initiative through the eyes of a German expat

The 28th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features German expat Lutz Frankholz, managing director of TÜV Rhienland Shanghai.

“The Belt and Road Initiative is a big infrastructure project, which helps the neighboring countries of China improve their infrastructures,” said Frankholz. “TÜV Rhienland is engaged in the initiative. We work with big developers to ensure their services, products and machines fulfill the requirements of neighboring countries.”

“The China International Import Expo is an important fair,” Frankholz added. “We see it as an important way to get in contact with potential buyers.”